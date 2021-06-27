In adorable videos, the owner documents his dog’s radiation treatment for a tumor.

Mollybear the dog has gone popular on TikTok, with over 14.3 million views for a touching video of her receiving radiation therapy for a snout tumor.

The 13-year-old creature has had a difficult life. When her last owner died in 2014, she was left homeless. Construction workers tearing down the owner’s home provided her with a doghouse and promised to pay for her vaccines if she could find a home. The only issue? Nobody was able to catch her.

Then a woman named Ryan Graney entered the picture. Graney sought to earn Mollybear’s trust by bringing food to her property. Eventually, Mollybear agreed to visit her back garden.

After suffering from nosebleeds, Mollybear was diagnosed with a nasal sarcoma—a tumor in the nasal cavity—in May. It took three rounds of radiation to shrink it.

“After the vet ruled out allergies as a cause for the nosebleeds, they took an X-ray and spotted the lump in her naval cavity,” her owner Graney posted on TikTok.

On Instagram, Graney documented her efforts to figure out what was wrong with Mollybear as she tried various allergy drugs and treatments.

In a video set to a cover version of “When Somebody Loved Me” from Toy Story 2, Graney documented her pet’s treatment, showing her harsh nosebleeds at the start before taking viewers along with her to radiation. According to Gracey, the vets filmed throughout and sent the footage to her.

At the end of the clip, which was posted on June 18 and has 2 million likes, Mollybear was shown leaving Pet Cure Oncology, wearing a superhero cape and with a parade of vets walking behind her.

In the following days, Gracey posted again on TikTok to reassure followers about Mollybear’s recovery. “Doing great after radiation,” she wrote, showing the dog on a half-mile walk the next day. “She’s a strong doggo,” she added.

