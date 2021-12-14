In a viral video, TikToker’s boyfriend uses his welding skills to construct a gingerbread house.

As individuals share their holiday traditions, one woman shared a video of her partner building a gingerbread home while using his abilities as a welder, which has received 17 million views.

Alyssa Wood, a TikTok user, shared the popular video on her account, @alyssaawoodd.

The statement over the video stated, “When you just wanted to create a gingerbread home but your partner is a welder.”

Wood’s boyfriend is seen meticulously and precisely applying frosting on the gingerbread home while wearing a makeshift welding helmet made from a paper towel.

The Crucible, which provides a variety of art schools and programs, including welding, outlined the procedure that has been practiced for thousands of years. Metals are fused together in this procedure, which is how objects ranging from weaponry to jewelry are manufactured.

Different welding techniques may be utilized depending on what the welder is trying to achieve.

Before describing the various types of welding, The Crucible’s website stated, “Different types of welding operate indoors, while others are best applied outdoors.”

The skilled application her boyfriend applied to the holiday home was praised by commenters under Wood’s video.

One user commented, “I showed this to my boys, they are 5 and 8, they have a new idol.”

Another TikTok user commented: “But it’s so adorable! I love how enthusiastic he was about it!” Some people wrote that they, too, were welders, and that their partners and family members were welders.

A user remarked, “I’m going to make my welder [boyfriend]build gingerbread houses with me now as a true test of his talent.”

“My hubby is a welder I can’t wait to show him this I’m dying!!!!” wrote another TikTok user.

One person replied that their father was a welder for nearly 30 years and that they wanted to show the film to him as well.

In a follow-up video with over 2 million views, Woods showed viewers what the gingerbread house looked like at the end of the process.

A totally iced rooftop was sprinkled with colorful candies, and broken candy canes served as the house’s pathway. A window was piped onto the structure’s front, and candy was used to define the entrance. The TikToker also shared a close-up image of her boyfriend’s icing-based welding.

“And yeah, we did run out of frosting,” says the narrator. This is a condensed version of the information.