In a viral video, TikToker, who was called out of work due to illness, is caught on camera at an NBA game.

When a manager contacted an employee after seeing her on video at a Golden State Warriors basketball game after she called out sick, a viral TikTok with 1 million views sparked a controversy in the comment area.

“You call in ill, then the next day you open your boss’s email and see this!” the words read over the video of kdimagery360

As the audio “The woman was too astonished to talk” played in the background, she videotaped herself wide-eyed with her hand over her lips. After then, the video switches to a photo of her beaming during the game.

A follow-up video by user kdimagery360 questioned if it is a boss’s business when an employee calls in sick.

Sick leave policies differ by state, and TikToker’s Instagram page indicates that she is based in California.

A state legislation mandating sick leave went into effect in California in 2015, according to Workplace Fairness. Paid sick leave is available to employees who have worked for 30 days or more, yet the article added that an employer can limit the amount of paid sick leave an employee can utilize in a year.

“It has nothing to do with what you were doing,” one remark read in response to her follow-up video. “It has everything to do with the fact that you lied about being unwell, which makes you look [like]an unreliable and untrustworthy employee.”

One person claimed that she shouldn’t have been asked about her time consumption unless it was done on a regular basis and had a detrimental influence on her job performance.

Another comment under the original video stated, “I don’t feel a supervisor should be furious over that.” “There is no firm that owns our lives.” A second commenter echoed the sentiment.

“Considering how few hours for oneself US workers have,” the TikTok watcher said, “I think [it’s] more than fair for workers to use them as they like.”

On the original TikTok, viewers said that what kdimagery360 did with her time was her business, while some joked that she should deny it was her at the game and pretend the person caught on camera was her twin.

One responder said, “Let’s normalize calling off for whatever the hell we feel like.”

Expectations change throughout time. This is a condensed version of the information.