In a viral video, TikToker surprises her husband with a pet cow and asks, “Where the F**k Did You Get a Cow?”

A video of a lady surprise her husband with a pet cow has gone viral, and commenters have been laughing their heads off at her husband’s reaction.

Destiny Lane (@destiny roger8) shared the video on TikTok on Monday. The video has now received over 27 million views and 5 million likes.

The caption overlay on the video said, “When your [sic]hubby comes home from work and you have a cow in the house.”

The video begins with Lane’s spouse walking through the slightly ajar front door. The cow is sleeping behind the closed door, visible to the public but not to Lane’s husband.

As he approaches the door, Lane begs her husband, “Wait, stop right there.” “Are you aware that I adore you?” “What did you do?” her spouse, who is visibly concerned at this point, inquires. Before warning him there is something behind their front door, she quietly instructs him to enter. Lane starts to laugh as he walks around the door to see what she’s hiding.

“Where the f**k did you get a g**damn cow?” he inquired, perplexed. “Whose cow is it?” “It’s my cow,” she remarked with a laugh. “Where the f**k did you get a cow?” he says again. She replied that “Steve” gave her the cow. Steve is Lane’s stepfather, according to a follow-up video.

Though Lane’s cow, Oakley, is now residing in her home, she stated in the comments section of another video that she and her husband own “4 acres and a barn,” where the cow will soon reside.

Lane stated she takes Oakley out every 30 minutes to avoid any accidents, in answer to a concerned viewer’s question regarding “potty training.”

Surprisingly, scientists have lately discovered that “potty-training” cows may be doable.

“It’s commonly considered that cattle can’t control their excrement or urination,” Jan Langbein stated. “Cattle, like many other animals or agricultural animals, are quite intelligent and can learn a lot,” says the author. The need to safeguard the environment is the driving force behind teaching cows to urinate in a toilet.

“As of September 2020, livestock accounted for 14.5 percent of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions—and cattle alone accounted for 65 percent of those emissions,” according to The. This is a condensed version of the information.