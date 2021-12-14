In a viral video, TikToker leaves’surprises’ for a ‘creepy manager’ giving tours of her apartment.

This week, a woman used TikTok to chastise her “creepy apartment management” for conducting tours of her home without her consent. Apart from calling him out, TikToker @trashy taylor demonstrated what she tried to deter surprise visits.

She displayed numerous props set up around the flat in the video, which has since been viewed over 218,000 times, ranging from a large jar of pest killer to a recipe for a “revenge spell.”

Another TikToker went viral earlier this year for “sabotaging” her own landlord’s apartment showings. After learning of her landlord’s plan to hike rent, @cornchipsandcorgis began tweeting footage of her living situation, as previously covered by The Washington Newsday.

@cornchipsandcorgis took her fans on a tour of her home in both the first and second videos, showcasing everything from broken walls to moldy door frames.

@trashy taylor’s video begins with a snapshot of a text message that appears to be from the apartment manager and reads, “…it looks like I’ll be stopping by tomorrow around 9-9:30 a.m., because we had a person request a brief tour of your unit. I’ll see you later.” “Our scary apartment manager always gives tours of our unit without our consent,” she commented over the screenshot in English. People who asked for further information regarding the last-minute visit received responses from TikToker in the comments section.

“Are you getting a 24-hour period? “That’s all most states have to provide,” one commentator said, to which the TikToker replied, “nope.”” The TikToker stated in another remark that she will not be moving out until the end of July.

Another commentator pointed out that the wording displayed was providing notice to the tenants.

“It’s just annoying,” @trashy taylor wrote, “and the renters last year were[sic]able to say if they could conduct tours or not at their unit but we didnt[sic]get that choice at all.”

“He’s never asked for permission or asked if it’s acceptable; he simply says she’ll show up and it’s typically the next day,” she continued.

Though regulations governing how much warning a landlord must provide a tenant before visiting the property vary by state, Apartments.com reports that a common minimum is 24 hours.

