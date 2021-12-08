In a viral video, TikToker confronts a waiter for allegedly ‘talking smack’ about Sugar Daddy.

In a now-viral video, a lady claims she was on a date with her sugar daddy when she and a companion overheard their waiter “talking smack.” The friend became enraged and “confronted” the waiter, resulting in an internet argument.

Julia (@jualreadykn0w) shared the video to TikTok last week, and it has received over 220,000 views and 23,000 likes. The woman in the video who confronts the waiter is a TikToker with the username @notyurnessi, whose account has subsequently been deactivated, according to the video’s commentary.

The text overlay on the video read, “We overheard our waiter and the hostess talking garbage about us being out with our sugar daddy, so she confronted him.”

@notyournessi can be heard stating to the waiter, who is believed to be standing somewhere off-camera, “By the way, that’s my sugar daddy, not my uncle or my dad or anything because you guys are so interested over there,” Julia chuckles as she takes a piece of her dinner at this.

The video finishes with the two women eating a “free dessert” offered to them as an apology by the server.

Being a sugar baby, it turns out, isn’t all that unusual. According to Insider, the dating service Seeking Arrangement, which has since been rebranded “Seeking,” boasted 8 million “active sugar babies” in 2019. According to The Atlantic in 2015, more than 1.4 million college students around the world, including roughly 1 million in the United States, accounted for 42 percent of Seeking’s active sugar babies at the time.

The magazine stated, “The latest data on student-loan debt—now an average of $28,400 per person—are alarming.” “As a result, sugar daddies are becoming increasingly popular among young ladies across the country.” Many people claiming to be waitresses or hostesses defended the waiter described in Julia’s video in the comments section.

“As a fellow hostess, you’re way too dramatic lol we’re bored & broke fine [obviously]we’re going to talk about it,” snifflez wrote.

“As a hostess and server, they’re chatting because they’re either jealous or this is the most interesting thing they’ve seen all shift,” Laine Danielson continued.

“The conversation is destined to happen,” Mia Celeste said. “That’s exciting to see because restaurants are boring.” Others,. This is a condensed version of the information.