In a viral video, the internet was shocked to learn how much it costs to give birth in the United States.

A new mother in California used TikTok to expose how much it cost her to give birth in the United States – with insurance.

“Holy sh*t, you guys, our hospital bill from my baby’s birth just arrived…” On the video, TikTok user @shannonmayor wrote in text.

Shannon explains in the video, which has been viewed 7.8 million times, that while her portion of the price was $250, her insurance paid more than $50,000.

She puts in text placed on the video, “Thank you insurance.”

Comments poured in from all over the world, expressing shock at the high cost of childbirth in the United States.

“You shouldn’t have to pay $250 at all. The United States of America is a farce “one of the commenters stated.

“I can’t believe you have to ACTUALLY PAY TO GIVE BIRTH! What if you don’t have the funds? Do they re-insert the baby or not? “another person wrote.

Others, on the other hand, had a similar experience with exorbitant delivery bills.

“My baby spent two months in the NICU. Our final bill came to almost 1.5 million dollars. We paid a bit more than a thousand dollars “a different parent wrote

According to the census, 8.6% of the population, or 28.0 million people, had no health insurance at any point during the year in 2020. When visiting a doctor, patients with insurance often pay a portion of the final amount, with the balance covered by insurance.

Shannon revealed that she had a few issues during her child’s birth, as well as the necessity for him to stay time in the hospital after he was born.

Shannon was contacted by Washington Newsday, but she did not respond in time for publication.

According to CNBC, a simple delivery in the United States costs roughly 13 times more than a birth in the United Kingdom, and a complex birth costs about 15 times more.

According to the BBC, a more extreme contrast occurred in Singapore last year, when the country paid people to have children in order to balance any financial issues associated with dealing with the Coronavirus outbreak.

