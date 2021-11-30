In a viral video, The Grinch actor charms the internet by complimenting a woman’s contour.

A Grinch actor from Universal Orlando Resort complemented a woman’s contour in a now-viral video, and the internet is swooning.

Alessa Dufresne (@thatdisgirl) shared the video on TikTok last week, writing, “The Grinch was cranky, but appreciated my cosmetics.” Since then, the post has received over 16 million views and over 4 million likes.

Before complementing Dufresne’s contour, the TikToker and the Grinch actor had a “flirty” dialogue, according to many commenters.

At the start of the video, Dufresne tells the Grinch, “Your attire is trendy.”

The actor requested Dufresne to repeat herself, saying he thought she said “cheap” about his clothing.

“That would be right,” he explained, “since I made this costume myself.” “It’s a do-it-yourself project.” For a little while, the two discuss his attire before Dufresne says, “I just saw one more thing, though.” The Grinch rolls his eyes at this.

“We’re both wearing the same lashes,” she explained.

The actor has to hold back a laugh and asks, “Do we agree? Come in and take a look.” He bends forward to examine Dufresne’s lashes more closely, but claims they are “artificial.” “But you’re doing amazing work with the contour,” the actor continues, laughing. As part of Universal Orlando’s “Grinchmas” celebration, the Grinch actor was seen out and about. As part of the holiday celebration, Seuss Landing in Islands of Adventure has been turned into Whoville, according to Click Orlando.

“Large candy canes, Christmas trees, wreaths, and magnificent tinsel will be displayed in the neighborhood. Guests will also be able to observe the Whos spreading holiday cheer across the country “According to the station.

Other holiday activities, according to Universal’s website, will feature a holiday procession that will culminate in the lighting of an 80-foot Christmas tree, as well as a light display on Hogwarts castle.

The fun will remain through January 2, according to the theme park’s website.

Many commenters expressed their love for the actor after seeing the 32-second clip, with many claiming to have developed a crush on him.

“HELP WHY IS HE HOT,” gianaxelena remarked.

“The ‘Doooo we!?’ is 100 percent out of character, as you can tell by the vocal change,” Echo explained.

“I’m so glad I opened the comments and [discovered]that I’m not the only one who finds this strangely appealing,” she commented. This is a condensed version of the information.