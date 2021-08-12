In a viral video that has been viewed over 18 million times, a Florida Gator sneaks up on a woman.

Due to her highly realistic answer, a woman’s great reaction to a Florida alligator creeping up on her is becoming viral online.

On Tuesday, Jade uploaded a video to TikTok showing her and several friends fishing in the Everglades. Jade is photographing a man named Joey who is standing on a storm drain with plastic bait on the end of a line in the hopes of luring a gator.

“Watch me fall in,” a woman, maybe Jade, says in the background of the video. She jokes that the alligator knows it’s “plastic” and wonders “where’d he go?” when referring to an alligator.

She zooms in on the lake, then when she zooms out, she notices a massive gator just a few feet away, but she doesn’t notice it right away.

She shrieks, “Oh my god, holy s***,” when she notices the gator staring her down. She instantly retracts, as another woman off-camera, believed to be Jessica, swears as well.

Jessica says several times, “Guys, I’m not kidding, I just s*** myself.” This is why you should “never sit down” with your legs dangling over the side, according to a man off-camera. He further claims that the gator was “there the whole time,” but they simply “didn’t notice it.”

The video has over 18 million views and the caption “Florida Everglades never ceases to entertain and scare.”

Jade elaborated on the matter in the comments, adding, “Jessica is Joey’s (the one fishing) little sister.” He approached her as she sat on the storm drain. They didn’t see him either, I can guarantee you.”

She said that she was “born and raised” in Cape Coral, and that she and her pals afterwards replayed the video to see when the gator appeared.

“When we watched the footage, we discovered he was there. However, I swear he wasn’t when we first approached. She wrote, “You got us!” She also verified that she and her friends spend a lot of time on the water, saying, “Born and raised, we do this all the time.” We simply weren’t on our game that day.”

