In a viral video that has been viewed over 13 million times, water gushes from a tree that is being cut down.

On TikTok, a viral video of water flowing from the heart of a rotten tree being cut down has been viewed more than 13 million times.

A water-logged tree is felled in the video, which was shot by Michael Adams, who defines himself as a “Residential Tree Climber.” Adams stated in the video that the water had been gushing for at least a minute before he began filming.

@michaeladams1310

Before I started recording, it was pouring like this for a minute. #treework #treeclimber #treeclimbing #treeclimbing #treeclimbing #treeclimbing #treeclimbing #treeclimbing #treeclimbing #tree Michael Adams’ original sound Brown water can be seen spraying from where the arborist has cut a portion of the tree. As additional water pours from the hole, one of the tree surgeons can be seen removing debris from it with a stick.

In the 56-second film, one person can be heard stating, “That’s crazy.” “It’s a waterfall,” says the narrator. “That’s something else right there,” they say as the water stops pouring. Adams, from Birmingham, Alabama, claimed he had never seen a tree pouring with water before.

He then showed the center of the tree after it had been cut down, with a well of water in the root, in a following video. While his buddy chainsaws the trunk in the backdrop, Adams taps the water.

@michaeladams1310A

Many people have requested this film, which features the same tree felled#treeclimbing #treetok #treeclimber #treeclimberlife#treework original sound – Michael Adams

“[A] cavity at the top that led the tree to slowly rot from the inside out, leading it to progressively fill up over time,” he wrote in this piece, explaining what had occurred to the sweet gum tree.

Gums with a sweet taste can be found all over North America. They are deciduous trees that can reach heights of 70 feet and have trunks up to four feet broad.

Water is constantly sucked up from the ground by trees. Water dripping from a tree, on the other hand, is unusual. Lumberjacks hacking up a tree that had fallen down on a route near Mallie, Kentucky, were shot while gallons of water poured down in a similar video posted in December 2020. This is a condensed version of the information.