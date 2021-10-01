In a viral video that has been viewed over 10.6 million times, a shopper tells a woman she is dressed like a ‘whore.’

A video of a woman confronting a man for reportedly following her around Walmart and photographing her has gone viral, with over 10.6 million views and 929,000 likes.

“I just arrived here yesterday for college and I caught this person snapping shots of my ass…” reads the on-screen caption in the video shared to TikTok by user @khaleesi28888888888.

The TikToker said in the video’s caption that she had just relocated to town the day before and was excited to start a new life. According to the video’s caption, the event took place in a Walmart in Lubbock, Texas.

“Please go away from me,” the woman said in the video to a man standing near her shopping cart. He became visibly irritated as she requested him to go and commanded her to “get the f**k out of my face.”

As he walked away from her cart, the man began yelling more expletives. “You walked near me, don’t snap pictures of me,” the woman filming can be heard saying in the footage. “Don’t dress like a wh*re,” the man replied.

“What other people do is none of your business,” the woman said. As he walked away from her cart, the man repeated himself multiple times, “Then don’t dress like a wh*re.” The woman resumed her shopping on the video, but then turned back to the man and asked him to leave her alone since he was making her “very uncomfortable.”

Over 36,500 people commented on the woman’s video, many of whom praised her for speaking up in that scenario. One of the comments came from The Great Londini, a well-known internet vigilante who tries to track out bullies, trolls, and harassers. “That’s terrifying…now I want to track him down…” @TheGreatLondini posted on Twitter.

“He’s in Lubbock, Texas,” the woman replied to the comment. That is something I am aware of. “Does that assist?” After 12 days, @TheGreatLondini responded with the man’s name and a request that people “please stop attempting to dox it’s illegal and can get innocent people injured.”

Others chastised those who wondered what the TikToker was wearing at the time the video was shot. “Those of you who were concerned about what she was. This is a condensed version of the information.