In a viral video, teachers surprise a beloved custodial worker with a new car.

When Chris Jackson, a cleaning worker at a Georgia elementary school, discovered what his coworkers had purchased him: his dream car, he was taken aback. His wonderful reaction to the generous gift was captured in a now-viral video of the scene, which can be found here.

Jackson had apparently run into financial difficulties and struggled to get to work each day. He had no choice except to rely on an unreliable bus route or walk for an hour.

The touching story comes as schools throughout the country battle with the uncertainty of returning to campus in the wake of the statewide Delta case outbreak. In Georgia, the number of cases has risen dramatically among school-aged children.

Over the preceding two weeks, more than one out of every 100 school-aged children in the state had been diagnosed with COVID-19, and children aged 5 to 17 were more likely to have been infected than adults. In addition, school closures have impacted approximately 60,000 pupils.

Jackson’s tale is a bright spot in an otherwise bleak moment for area schools. Teachers at Henry County Unity Grove Elementary School stepped in right away when they noticed the adored custodial worker needed assistance.

A video of the big unveiling, which was shared on the elementary school’s Facebook page, has 1.6 million views. Jackson looked surprised in the video as he is led to the automobile and handed the keys. He eventually looks up at the sky, pumps his arms, and smiles ear-to-ear.

Off-screen, his coworkers say, “We adore you, Chris.”

“I could never have imagined something like this,” Jackson remarked. “I can’t believe what I’m seeing.”

Jackson’s commute to work had been arduous up until that point, but he had always risen to the occasion.

“We had buses and other modes of transit, but I was faster than the bus. It would add 45 minutes to the time. And I was only an hour away from my place of employment. As a result, there’s no stopping me,” Jackson told 11Alive News.

“However, I did not give up,” he added. “I didn’t flee,” says the narrator. I simply remain. I swallowed my pride and moved on. I just show up to work, smile, and be myself.”

The automobile, a Chevrolet Impala, was a communal initiative that was crowdfunded.

