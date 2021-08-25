In a viral video, ‘Karen’ has an exasperating time figuring out how to use a car wash.

Car washes are supposed to make drivers’ lives easier, but in this case, it did the exact reverse. @poisoned hearts, a TikTok user, submitted a video of a woman he described as a “Karen” struggling to put her car in neutral before driving.

Erik was in line behind the driver for the vehicle wash and quickly pulled out his phone to record the tense incident, which included the woman being repeatedly instructed to stop driving and braking by the attendant.

“Three times he’s told her. Put it in neutral, take your foot off the pedals, and take your hands off the steering wheel, and she still tries to drive in,” he remarked in the video.

He narrated, “He’s explained it, and we’re going to try again.” “Come on, Karen,” says the narrator.

Once again, the driver was unable to do so and instead attempted to apply the brakes to the car, much to Erik’s amusement.

As the automobile moved ahead towards the car wash’s entrance, he said, chuckling, “She’s trying to drive in it.” “This is fantastic,” he exclaimed.

For the sixth time, the car wash employee approached the automobile at the window and coached her on how to properly enter the car wash. The worker finally nodded at her and walked away with the car, successfully starting the car wash for the fifth time.

The woman may have eventually gotten beyond the first hurdle, but she didn’t finish the wash and instead drove away, bypassing the dry section entirely, as corroborated by Erik’s later comments.

He added, “She completely leaped off the track at the end by driving off too early.”

Although being a terrible driver can be aggravating, it isn’t always the same as being a “Karen,” and Erik verified that there was a legitimate reason for the moniker. Before he started filming, the woman was yelling at the attendant, insisting that she didn’t need instructions on how to use the automobile. This is a condensed version of the information.