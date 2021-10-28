In a viral video, high school students stage a walkout over an anti-abortion assembly.

After orchestrating a walkout during an anti-abortion assembly, footage of a San Francisco high school protest has gone viral online.

Students from Archbishop Riordan High School reportedly staged a walkout on October 22 during an anti-abortion assembly.

“My school tried to have a pro-life assembly [….] therefore we walked out,” TikTok user @nolegon wrote in a video showing the student walkout.

A screenshot of a news story discussing the event was shown after footage of students spilling out of the assembly hall. Users on TikTok raced to congratulate the students, with some branding them “legends.” “Assemblies like that should not be held in schools.” “That isn’t the place,” one user said.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Megan Almon, an anti-abortion speaker from the Life Training Institute, spoke at the event. The Life Training Institute, according to its website, “presents pro-life apologetics at Catholic and Protestant high schools, universities, and worldview conferences” in order to “prepare” Christians to make a compelling argument for life.

After five minutes, students at the high school began to escape the theater, walking to the gym to avoid breaking a school guideline prohibiting them from leaving campus. After the walkout, only a few handful of the 800-strong student population remained in the assembly.

Archbishop Riordan is a Catholic high school. According to a 2020 Pew Research poll, 56% of Catholics say abortion should be legal in most or all instances, while 42% feel it should be outlawed in most or all cases.

Students spoke to the San Francisco Chronicle about their reasons for walking out, with one claiming to have made the decision to leave after the speaker equated abortion statistics to the amount of Holocaust dead. Other topics discussed, according to reports, were comparing abortion to infanticide.

According to the publication, Father Jon Bailey was dissatisfied with the school and thought the speaker’s message was “awful and plainly damaging.”

According to the publication, Tim Reardon, the principal of Archbishop Riordan High School, issued a statement defending the assembly.