In a viral video, brave US Marines save a stranded driver during a flood.

A video of five US Marines assisting a woman whose vehicle had become caught in floodwaters has gone viral, garnering over 4 million views in only five days.

When Virginia Torres, as @vigi.boo, discovered her car stuck in flood water on Columbia Pike near the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., the Marines who happened to be passing by came to her rescue.

The five men were Marine Corps Body Bearers returning to their quarters following a 3 p.m. memorial service. Marine Corps Body Bearers are assigned to Company B in the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., and are responsible for performing burial ceremonies for Marines at Arlington National Cemetery.

Their strength came in helpful in the video, allowing them to work together to bring the trapped car out of the water. “This is fantastic. We were simply stranded. “Thank you very much,” Torres said as she videotaped Marines in full gear swimming through knee-high water and torrential rain.

The Marines were photographed smiling as they pushed the automobile past their bus to an overpass from behind. “This is fantastic. “This is the most American thing I’ve ever seen,” Torres exclaimed.

In a post to This website, Torres compared the Marines to angels, stating, “I was praying in the seconds prior since my car shut down in about 2.5 feet of water.” We were in a panic as we approached the highway ramp, but these friendly Marines answered my prayers. I couldn’t believe what was occurring since I knew they were angels sent from above.

“I had to record it for my father to see because I was stunned and in disbelief. I also experienced a tidal wash of feelings that is difficult to put into words,” she added.

The video can be viewed in its entirety here.

“If there’s anyone who can aid these folks, it’s going to be us. “We knew we were the best people for the task, so we jumped out without hesitation,” Corporal Mitchell Wojtowicz told Fox 5.

“Not only as Body Bearers, but also as Marines and military members, we’re a relatively like-minded bunch of people. “We mostly just want to provide a hand and be nice to one another,” Corporal Jared Tosner said.

