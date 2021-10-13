In a viral video, an unvaccinated ICU nurse is escorted out of a California hospital.

Conservative author and podcaster David Harris Jr. first shared the video on Instagram and Twitter. The nurse, Tara Vafaeenia, is shown being hauled out of UCLA Health owing to her lack of vaccinations.

“So, despite coming to work, eager to work, I’m being dragged out of UCLA for standing up for medical freedom,” Vafaeenia says in the video.

