In a viral video, an American impresses Nigerian store employees by speaking Yoruba.

A video showing a language student in a clothes store speaking rudimentary Yoruba, one of Nigeria’s numerous languages, has gone viral, and the astonished reaction of the store owners and employees has entertained millions.

In a TikTok video, content producer Xiaomanyc, real name Arieh Smith, went to a traditional Nigerian apparel store and started off by speaking exclusively English.

In English, he said, “Where did all these clothing come from?” The lady replied, “Nigeria.”

The English speaking didn’t last long, and he quickly reverted to his Yoruba skills. “Do you speak Yoruba?” he inquired, drawing everyone in the store’s attention.

The camera focused on the astonished expressions of individuals in the shop, with one man even turning his head to look before shaking his hand.

He said, “I speak some Yoruba.”

The tonal component of the Yoruba language, according to Smith, is what drew him to learn it. In a caption, he added, “It’s an awesome challenge to learn to speak and reminds me a lot of Mandarin Chinese.”

He continued, “I decided to go locate some Nigerians to practice with and…we had a nice time.”

The shop personnel engaged in small talk with him after realizing he spoke Yoruba before saying that they needed to record it on tape. The man took out his phone and began filming Smith as he spoke the language.

The man exclaimed, “I’ve never seen anything like this.” “You make me incredibly proud.”

The woman also shook the content creator’s hand before he attempted, but failed, to haggle the price of the outfit.

@xiaomanyc

#nigeria #yoruba White Boy Speaking Nigerian Language…?!

xiaomanyc’s original sound

Smith is fluent in Mandarin and a few other Chinese dialects, and he uses his social media channels to promote his native language. He’s well-known on the internet for his videos in which he surprises people by speaking in their native tongue, however he mostly features Mandarin speakers. He frequently appears naive at first before displaying his fluent Mandarin skills when ordering or in the middle of a conversation.

His story about his encounter in the Nigerian apparel store has gone viral, garnering over 6 million views in just one day.

