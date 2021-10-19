In a viral video, an Airbnb guest claims to have discovered a receipt for surveillance equipment worth thousands of dollars.

After discovering unsettling proof of monitoring devices in her Airbnb: a receipt for over $1,000 worth of spy equipment, a woman resorted to social media. The video, which can be accessed here, has gone viral in just two days, with over 540,000 views and 28,000 likes as of this writing.

“We require hosts to disclose all security cameras and other recording devices in their listings, and we prohibit any security cameras and other recording devices that are in or that observe the interior of certain private spaces [such as bedrooms and bathrooms], regardless of whether they’ve been disclosed,” according to Airbnb’s website.

However, that clause has not deterred all Airbnb hosts from engaging in the ethically dubious practice of monitoring their guests, whether by using ambiguous language to “disclose” devices in arguably non-private spaces, failing to disclose the cameras’ specific locations, or simply ignoring the rule.

The clip was posted by TikToker @coolstrawberryy_, who appears to go by the name “Arlen,” with the description “a receipt we found at our airbnb.”

The receipt, which looks like a packing slip, emerges. The order was for a “pocket keychain audio recorder,” a “USB flash drive audio recorder,” a “iPhone case hidden camera,” a “power bank hidden camera,” and a “16 hour voice activated recorder pen,” and it was dated March 8, 2021. The entire cost of the order, including tax and shipping, was $1,038.06.

Arlen followed up with another video the next day, giving further insight to her position. She added that she and her sister recently moved to Texas, and they’ve been residing in Airbnbs until they can afford a home of their own.

She claimed that this particular Airbnb had troubles. When they arrived, they observed that the house wasn’t the same as the photographs in the listing, and they quickly discovered roaches in the kitchen. The visitors were moved to another flat because the building was a “fourplex.”

The bulk of their stay went by without a hitch—that is, until Arlen’s boyfriend discovered the receipt while cleaning under the bed on their last day there. She also stated in the video that the address on the packaging was correct. This is a condensed version of the information.