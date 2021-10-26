In a viral video, Alicia Silverstone responds to body shaming comments.

Alicia Silverstone responded last week to a TikTok video created by @foreversymone criticizing those who body-shamed her in the 1990s after the release of Batman & Robin, in which she played Batgirl.

Over 500,000 people have seen Silverstone’s answer, which was filmed as a duet with the original video. Hundreds of TikTokers also flocked to the video’s comments section to show their support for the actress.

“I want justice for Alicia Silverstone; you f**ked her up,” the TikToker remarked at the start of the video. This makes Silverstone laugh.

The designer then shows a screenshot from a 1990s article titled A Weighty Issue in the next frame. The article’s author compared Silverstone’s body to that of Babe the Pig, “all for having a full-figured face,” according to the TikToker.

The piece in question was published in the magazine’s News and Notes column in May 1996, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The TikTok user stated, “They were fascinated with her weight.” “As a large woman who grew up infatuated with Clueless, who grew up obsessed with this pure camp movie, it really frustrates me to know that…she couldn’t have been more than 130 [pounds]and they were straight-out bashing on her continuously over this,” she says. The TikToker ended the video by requesting that specific American publications apologize for their statements on Silverstone.

Silverstone nodded and said “I love you” and “thank you” to the TikToker during the duet.

Over the years, Silverstone isn’t the only star to publicly reply to body shamers.

Last year, a social media account apparently posted a photo of Billie Eilish, who was then 18 years old, wearing shorts and a tank top, with the caption: “In 10 months Billie Eilish has gotten a mid-30’s wine mom body.”

In reaction, Eilish shared a video of herself going past her prizes on her Instagram stories. She also uploaded a YouTube video in which a woman urged viewers to accept “genuine bodies” as normal. In response to a headline stating that Jennifer Aniston was pregnant, she penned an essay for the Huffington Post titled For the record in 2016.

"The message that girls aren't beautiful unless they're exceedingly skinny, that they're not worthy of our attention unless they resemble a supermodel."