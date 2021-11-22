In a viral video, a woman’s strict rules for ‘Christian’ marriage spark controversy.

On TikTok, a video explaining one woman’s marriage standards went viral, and viewers are divided over her unconventional criteria. The video, which can be watched here, was shared by user @bmcpher, also known as Bailey, last Friday and has now received over 2 million views.

The TikToker has gained notoriety for her assertion that neither partner in a (presumably heterosexual) marriage should be pals with the other gender. This idea provoked disagreement in the comments section, with some seeing it as a guideline to follow while others dismissing it as outdated and archaic.

While the stigmatization of opposite-sex friendships differs from couple to couple, psychology professor Alexandra Solomon told The Atlantic in 2019 that it may be tied to “how much” someone “endorses” traditional gender roles.

Eletra Gilchrist-Petty, a researcher, noted in the same article: “We have been indoctrinated to think of men and women as romantic or sexual partners because of heteronormative ideas. As a result, people have an unspoken presumption that male-female friendships can develop into something more than innocuous friendships. This idea appears to be very common.” TikToker Bailey insists on establishing a strong boundaries in her marriage, regardless of where her beliefs come from. “Rules my husband and I have for our marriage that make people ANGRY,” she begins her video with on-screen text. The hashtags #christianmarriage and #husbandandwife are used in the video’s caption.

The first rule is “no pals of the opposing sex,” she says. “No work girlfriends/boyfriends or being alone with the other sex,” she continues, alluding to the term for platonic friendships with a coworker of the opposite gender.

“No texting the other sex without the other knowing,” she adds as the list comes to a close.

While the video has received 87,000 likes, the comments have been disabled, leaving viewers’ opinions rather illusive.

Later that day, Bailey posted a follow-up video with additional guidelines. “No lusting after others (no stalking sensational pages),” she says, adding that both couples are prohibited from viewing pornography.

“Always prioritize each other (even over parents),” she says.

Viewers weighed in on both of Bailey’s videos in the comments area of the second video. This is a condensed version of the information.