In a viral video, a woman shows the horrifying aftereffects of BBL surgery.

As the surgery gets more popular, a video has been published online that purports to demonstrate the possible dangers of Brazilian buttlift (BBL) surgeries.

On July 10, TikTok user @ chompers posted the video, which supposedly shows cries coming from the doctor’s office during her post-op massage. She captioned the video, “What they don’t tell you.”

A lady can be heard screaming and shouting, “You’re hurting me,” in the footage, which can also be seen here.

She wrote on the video, “She had an infection and they were squeezing out the puss.” Later recordings released to her second channel revealed that the lady didn’t know much about the woman’s status, but that she had seen her sitting on her butt in the waiting area, which is not recommended after the treatment.

For many viewers, the video has brought to light the dangers of BBL operations. BBLs entail transferring fat from other parts of the body, usually the abdomen, sides, and hips, and injecting it into the buttocks to create a fuller, more defined contour. Before being injected back into the body, the fat is cleansed.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the fatality rate from BBL surgery is 1 in 3,000, “far higher than any other cosmetic surgery.” However, according to a report published in 2021 by the Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation, if performed by a board-certified surgeon, the death rate is roughly 1 in 14,952.

Damage to gluteus blood arteries during the surgery, which permits fat to enter the bloodstream, was found to be a likely cause of death in a 2015 study.

After a British patient died in Turkey while undergoing BBL surgery in 2018, the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons advised its members to desist from performing the procedure.

Infections are a risk with this procedure, but not any more so than with others, according to reports.

One TikTok user replied, “This is why I would never get this.”

“I enjoy these videos because I was planning on getting a BBL but TikTok has persuaded me otherwise,” commented. This is a condensed version of the information.