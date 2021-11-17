In a viral video, a woman rejects an attempted kiss from O.J. Simpson.

The video, which was posted on TikTok by @mackenziegd1998, went viral almost instantly, garnering over 1.6 million views and 8,500 comments since it was released over the weekend.

In the video, a young blonde woman leans back in her chair and begins dancing with Simpson.

“Wait till the conclusion,” the video’s text said.

The video was shot in a bar in Las Vegas, Nevada, and shows Simpson dancing quite close to the woman, who appears to be having a good time.

“O.J. sweetie, he’s out,” she said with a smile in the video before pointing towards Simpson and looking up at him.

Simpson leaned up close to her and kissed her at that point. She rebuffed his offer by thrusting her entire body forward. She started giggling as soon as she looked at the camera with a frightened expression on her face.

“When he saw that blonde hair, he had flashbacks,” one user commented in the comments, which earned over 28,000 likes.

Other users were eager to make jokes and puns about Simpson’s colorful past in the comments.

One user joked, “He took a swing at it but missed this time.”

Another user said, “She evaded the kiss like he was avoiding that case.”

Since his infamous acquittal for his ex-murder, wife’s Simpson has not shied away from the spotlight.

Simpson was charged with the deadly stabbings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and a friend, Ron Goldman, in 1995. Although Simpson was acquitted of the two murders, he was eventually found guilty in a civil suit brought by Goldman’s family.

He was later arrested in Las Vegas in 2007 on charges of kidnapping and armed robbery, among other crimes. In 2017, he was given parole after serving 23 years in jail. Simpson is free at the moment, but he is on probation until September 2022.

Simpson was again in the news earlier this month after Caitlyn Jenner alleged that he promised Brown that he would kill her one day and get away with it.

Jenner made charges that she believed during her stay on the Australian reality show Big Brother VIP. This is a condensed version of the information.