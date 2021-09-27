In a viral video, a woman ‘kicks’ a sea lion into a pod of hungry orcas, dividing the internet.

A viral video showing a lady “kick” a sea lion off her boat into a pod of ravenous orca whales has ignited a discussion online. Some people thought the woman made a mistake by not driving the seal lion to safety. Others claimed that putting the animal back into the water was the correct thing to do.

User @nutabull originally shared the video to TikTok last week, but it has since been removed. However, many people on the internet were able to record and repost the video before it was taken down.

On Saturday, Twitter user @castrowas95 retweeted the video with the comment, “I would’ve s**t my pants.” The video has received over 3.5 million views so far.

The woman says at the start of the video, “You have to go.” As a pod of orca whales approaches, she reveals a sea lion lounging on her boat.

She said, “Oh my gosh, I don’t know what to do.” “How did you get here? I’d never seen [sic]you out there before.”

When the woman looks down into the water, she notices an orca only a few feet away from her boat.

The woman replied to the sea lion, who was watching the orcas from the boat, “I don’t know what to do.” “I had no idea you were here.”

The woman becomes agitated as the other orcas approach. The whales are clearly after the sea lion. “You have to go, honey,” she says after apologizing to the animal.

The Twitter user then released the second half of the video, which has been at the focus of the viral discussion, in a follow-up tweet.

@castowas95 tweeted, “Correction: it’s a seal lion, and she did kick it off the boat.”

She told him, “You have to get out of here.” “I know you’re supper, honey, but that’s how the world works.”

She then begins pleading with the sea lion, who eventually leaps off the boat into the whale-infested waters. She starts the boat’s engine and carefully drives away once the sea lion has gone.

