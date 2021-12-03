In a viral video, a woman gives her boyfriend a gift engraved with the names of the girls with whom he cheated.

After releasing a video of an unusual birthday gift she purchased her supposedly unfaithful partner on TikTok, a lady has gone viral. With 15.4 million views, 2.6 million likes, and over 16,000 comments since it was posted last week, the video has gotten a lot of attention.

Jewelry is frequently regarded to be a romantic gift for a significant other. A simple piece of jewelry, on the other hand, can have the opposite purpose for some, serving as the perfect petty means to expose their partner’s infidelity.

For example, a lady ordered a custom-made necklace for her allegedly cheating husband that was engraved with the names of all the women he’d reportedly slept with earlier this year. The incident was documented in a TikTok video that went viral, collecting millions of views.

Last October, a jewelry store employee claimed to have revealed a cheating spouse by “accidentally” making an error when packaging his orders, resulting in his wife receiving the item intended for his hidden girlfriend.

TikToker @outspoken.m addressed her circumstances in the video’s on-screen captions in this most recent case of “revenge jewelry.” “I gathered all the girls’ names on a necklace and gave it to him for his birthday when he cheated,” she wrote.

The man is seen sitting in the driver’s seat of a car and opening a little package on the film, which does not reveal his face. He raises the lid, displaying the chain inside—and, despite the fact that the lettering on the necklace is too small to read, the man reacts immediately, closing the box as quickly as he opened it.

In the video’s highly-contentious comments section, viewers voiced their mixed opinions to the clip.

Some, for example, thought the gift was excessively harsh, especially since it was his birthday. “Doing him like that on his birthday is kind of f**ked up.” @saeednotsohappy wrote, “That’s extremely bad of you, but this shows me why he cheated on you.”

“There’s a lot of wasted energy,” @pizzaloveslisa commented. “Either split up or leave,” says the narrator. Others, on the other hand, were enthralled by the “genius” and “petty” trick.

@user2826961286593 wrote, “Money is transient, but shaming him is permanent.”

@maiyurrrr joked, “He closed the thing like it was Pandora’s box.”

“She performed the most funny [and]imaginative thing,” @sandravgrala agreed. This is a condensed version of the information.