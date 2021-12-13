In a viral video, a woman discovers an alleged bug infestation inside a SHEIN package.

After posting a video of herself unpacking a purported SHEIN delivery and discovering an insect infestation inside the fresh new apparel, a TikToker went viral.

Since it was posted on December 3, the video by user Kae Alvarez or @k.arelynn on TikTok has received over 2.8 million views and 9,600 comments.

The on-screen text stated, “I’m never buying from Shein again wtf.”

Alvarez noted in the video’s comments that she discovered a “nest” of bugs inside her new shirt when she pulled it out of the package and unfolded it.

She claimed that she was taken aback since there were no bugs on the outside of the garment, but when she took it up, the bugs began to fall out of the folds. She claimed she was astonished and flung the contaminated clothing on the ground right away.

She also showed a bug crawling on her arm in the video.

“@SHEIN “Can you help explain this because I’m baffled?” According to the caption, “Infested right out of the package.” Alvarez explained several comments from those who said they’d never been in a similar position in a video that has been viewed over 220,000 times.

“Just because something happened to me doesn’t mean it will happen to you,” Alvarez explained. “So you don’t have to quit buying from SHEIN because I’m a regular customer.” She added that she buys a lot of her garments from the company and that this was her first encounter with bugs.

“Not every box I received contained bugs,” she explained. “It was the first time it had ever happened to me.” I’ve never had anything like this before, so I’m going to talk about it…but it might happen to anyone.” She added that when she went to contact customer care about her problem, she was greeted by a robot and that she felt compelled to share her experience on TikTok. She claimed they eventually contacted her and promised to “examine” her issue.

The on-screen text said, "People have said this has happened to them, and SHEIN did nothing." "So I'm assuming I'm simply another untrustworthy consumer." However, if you dig into this, you'll find that many individuals have experienced this bug.