In a viral video, a woman confronts Greg Abbott and other politicians about the abortion ban.

A Texas woman’s tweet criticizing Texas Governor Greg Abbott has gone viral, attracting the attention of other politicians. Her TikTok video of the event has received over 255,000 views and 1,496 comments.

Olivia Julianna, an 18-year-old Texas girl, made headlines on Wednesday after tweeting, “If only Greg Abbott spent as much time controlling the electricity system as he does regulating my uterus.”

Her tweet came just after the Supreme Court granted Texas’ abortion ban a green light. Thousands of people liked and replied to the tweet. Samuel Williams, a Texas congressman with over 52,200 Twitter followers, made a statement that Julianna found particularly interesting.

Williams responded to the tweet with, “Here we go again, a uniformed [sic]liberal who would murder a child.” “It’s unfair to hold Greg Abbott responsible for something he has no control over. She doesn’t appear to realize that private firms own and operate the power grid.”

Julianna responded to Williams nine minutes later, stating that Abbott appoints members to the Public Utility Commission and that he needed to do his homework.

“Samuel Julianna responded, “I find it amusing that you want to run for a #txlege seat but aren’t informed enough on the energy issue to know that the Public Utility Commission that governs ERCOT has a board that is nominated by @GovAbbott. Worry about your study, not about my uterus.”

The public’s reaction to Julianna’s 2:25 a.m. response was mixed, but she received an overwhelming positive response.

One Twitter user suggested that Olivia Juliana run for Texas’ 16th Congressional District.

“Oof. Olivia, that burn was flawless,” said another.

Julianna describes the entire episode in a TikTok video. She begins the video by pointing to Williams’ Twitter bio, which reads, “2022 run for TX 16CD,” which is Texas’ 16th congressional district.

“I tweeted this yesterday after I discovered out my bodily anatomy had been taken away from me in the state of Texas,” she remarked in TikTok, holding up a screenshot of the message.

