In a viral video, a woman confronts a gymgoer who allegedly called her a “dumb c**t.”

Anastasia Alexander (@itsanastasiaalexander) submitted the video on TikTok last week, with the caption: “gets called a c**t and gaslighted at Equinox bond st. today.” There have been 532,000 views and 22,000 likes on the post.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, the phrase “gaslighting” comes from the 1938 play Gas Light.

The helpline added that in the play, “a husband tries to drive his wife insane by dimming the lights [that were fueled by gas]in their home, and then denies that the light changed when his wife points it out.”

Gaslighting is a “effective type of emotional abuse” in which the victim’s instincts and feelings are questioned.

The helpline said that one gaslighting strategy is “forgetting/denial,” in which the offender “pretends to have forgotten what actually occurred or disputes things like promises made to the victim.”

Other strategies include withholding and trivializing, to name a few.

The text overlay on Alexander’s video read, “This man at the gym called me a dumb c**t for being in a stretching spot he desired.”

Alexander approaches a man who is stretching at the start of the 13-second film. “Did you just call me a dumb c**t?” she questions when she finally gets to him. The man, who is knelt on the ground, answers as follows: “‘Get out of my face,’ I said… ‘You should move over to the side,’ I said.” He tries to stop the conversation by stating, “Let’s just call it a day,” but she explains that she was stretching in that area before he strolled over. The two continue to converse, but the video cuts off in the middle of their conversation.

Alexander stated that she was stretching in the stretch area when the man approached her in a follow-up video posted later that day.

In the video, she says, “He comes over and asks me if I’ll relocate somewhere else.” ‘No, I was here first—you can move,’ I said. He then allegedly used the disparaging slur as he walked away, according to her.

The man’s reported behavior disturbed many of the video’s commenters.

“They like to say’stay calm’ when they say something,” Andrea Nicole added.

"At the gym, there should be standards of behaviour," Terry suggested.