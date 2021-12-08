In a viral video, a waitress confronts a ‘rude’ customer accused of ‘looking at underaged girls.’

A video of a server confronting a “obnoxious” customer has gone viral.

Louis Cozzolino (@louiscozz) shared the video on TikTok on Monday, writing, “She did what every waitress has ever wanted to do to a disrespectful a** customer.” The social media post received over 7 million views and 1.3 million likes in a short amount of time.

“You’re not going to call me a b****, you’re not going to sit next to my boss’s wife, you’re not going to call folks lesbians, and you sure as h*** ain’t going to look at underage girls,” the waitress remarked to the customer at the start of the video.

According to the New York Post, the incident occurred at the Massapequa Diner on Long Island. Sondra Albert, the waitress who has garnered a lot of appreciation online in the last 48 hours, has been recognized.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Cozzolino, a regular diner consumer, alleged that the customer was “staring at and trying to request his phone number” from a group of teenage females.

According to the newspaper, he also accused the customer of “going on a homophobic and sexist diatribe.”

Despite the fact that he was accused of multiple things in the video, the man only attempted to refute one of them.

He stated, “I don’t want to gaze at underage girls.” Albert, on the other hand, was unfazed.

“You’re a pedophile and a weirdo,” she responded, “and you ought to be locked up in Bellevue.”

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), Bellevue was the country’s “first public hospital.”

The hospital has “been at the vanguard of breakthroughs in American medicine,” according to the AAMC, in addition to serving a wide range of patients, from the “disadvantaged and homeless” to “dignitaries and U.S. presidents.” Many people, however, have always considered Bellevue to be a “terrifying” psychiatric facility.

David Oshinsky, PhD, spoke AAMC about his book, Bellevue: Three Centuries of Medicine and Mayhem at America’s Most Storied Hospital, and how his mother used to threaten him with a trip to Bellevue if he misbehaved.

“‘Keep it up, David, and you’re on your way to Bellevue,’ my mother would remark when I was behaving up. One of the most common misconceptions about Bellevue was that it was a mental institution “According to Oshinsky.

