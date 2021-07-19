In a viral video, a tourist scares away a trapped bear that broke into a car.

The story of a Gatlinburg, Tennessee tourist who was trapped in his car by a black bear has gone viral.

The video, which showed the car owner scared the bear away with his companions, was originally posted to @wetgma, but has since been renamed to @bear inna car.

After a night of partying, Joseph Deel discovered the bear in his car about 7 a.m. Deel, who was hungover, said he could hear a motorist beeping frequently just hours after he went to bed.

He became concerned about the cause after hearing 7 or 8 honks and went outside to investigate. He discovered his car “moving like crazy” and, upon closer inspection, discovered the bear inside.

Deel and his buddies opened the car door and instantly scared the bear away by making themselves as huge as possible, as demonstrated in the video, which has over two million views. As directed by Deel, the group of pals all stood on one side of the automobile and made a lot of noise to scare it away.

The maneuver was successful, but the car had already been damaged.

In a follow-up video, he showed the torn up car and commented, “An un-bear-leviable amount of damage.” The inside of the door was ripped apart and sections of the roof were hanging off.

In a video of the bear trapped, Deel joked, “Keep recording this, I have to send it to my insurance.”

Later footage revealed that the bears had returned and were attempting to locate the automobile once more.

@bear inna car

bear inna car – original sound

Gatlinburg is a tourist destination that revolves around the bears that live there, with bear shops, hotels, and other attractions.

If necessary, the National Park Service advises that individuals “act together as a group if you have companions.” Make yourself appear as big as possible,” and “if the bear approaches, talk loudly or yell at it.”

Another viral video was panned for the Reddit users’ failure to chase bears away after one was shown sitting up on a park seat and eating their food. Many others believed the tourists should have done more to frighten the bear away. This is a condensed version of the information.