In a viral video, a Southwest Airlines pilot berates anti-Muslim protesters on a plane.

A pilot on board a Southwest jet has been shown on video berating passengers who refuse to wear masks on flights.

Krista Schrader uploaded the three clips to TikTok, where they had together been seen over 3 million times.

During the clips, the pilot, who is referred to as Captain Phillips, explains that passengers can remove their masks to eat, joking that smart people would have bought a “seven pound bag of potatoes chips” from Costco that would have lasted the entire flight, rather than a bag of Cheetos that would have been eaten by most people.

The pilot goes on to say that when it comes to requiring masks on all flights, “there isn’t an eye roll you can give me that I haven’t seen 750,000 times in the previous year.”

“I understand you don’t care for them. They irritate me as well. It’s a rule, not a political statement, that we must wear them. It’s not me robbing you of your rights, imposing my will on you, etcetera, etcetera,” the pilot explained.

“I don’t want to hear any more of the nonsense that I hear. It’s merely a rule, and without rules, we’d be in chaos.”

@kristaschrader

@kristaschrader @kristaschrader @kristaschrader @kristaschrader @ This @flysouthwestpilots joke wasn’t about masks; he actually asked us to wear one. It was nothing more than a humorous interlude.

Krista Schrader’s original sound

The pilot goes on to say that people who don’t wear masks while walking around during the flight are putting his crew in danger, and that “I love them more than you.”

“When you listen to what I have to say,” the pilot continues. In front of them, I appear to be really cool. After all, I’m a man in polyester slacks and a short-sleeve dress shirt, so cool isn’t exactly my middle name right now.”

Following the release of the videos, Schrader stated that some viewers misunderstood the pilot’s request for passengers to wear masks, which she stated was not the case.

“The joke was that he asked us to wear masks. This is a condensed version of the information.