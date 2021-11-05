In a viral video, a pizzeria airs ‘Beef’ with Grubhub, claiming it was signed up without consent.

Many restaurants use huge companies like DoorDash, UberEats, and Postmates to transport their food. Although Santoro’s Pizzeria in Tampa, Florida, typically uses UberEats for delivery, the restaurant alleged in many viral TikTok videos that it was put to Grubhub’s website without authorization.

An employee mentioned the restaurant had some delivery issues in a video with nearly 180,000 views that responded to a request for a cheese pizza delivery.

“Grubhub put us on their website without our permission, and then consumers would order and pay for food that never arrived since we weren’t signed up,” the employee explained. “It’s really messed up, right?” According to Grubhub’s website, the network has over 300,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 cities across the United States.

Viewers on TikTok chimed in with their own personal experiences with the delivery company and how it impacted their own businesses.

Grubhub, according to one user, did the same thing to their café.

“They copy your menu off the internet,” stated the comment. “They never update it, so people order goods that are no longer available since they were seasonal.” Another poster, who claimed to own a pizza, claimed that their business was also included on Grubhub’s website, but that they were able to have it removed after the owner called and filled out a form. It took roughly three days to process, according to the commentator.

“The same thing happened at my [parents’] restaurant, and my mother was yelled at a lot by the drivers and the guests who ordered the meal,” a TikTok user replied.

In a follow-up video, which has nearly 300,000 views, a pizza employee responded to that comment by saying that Grubhub removed Santoro’s Pizzeria from its website after two days of creating films.

“It makes no difference,” the employee remarked. “There are so many family-owned eateries that firms like Grubhub are destroying them merely to earn more money.” I’m not going to stop until they acknowledge and cease this behavior.” A Grubhub spokeswoman issued a response after being approached by The Washington Newsday.

“We place businesses on our platform to help them generate more orders and offer our guests more choice,” a spokeswoman for Grubhub said. “We’re working on tools to make claiming easier for restaurants.” This is a condensed version of the information.