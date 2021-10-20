In a viral video, a nurse claims she has been suspended for refusing a vaccine.

After filming a video about being suspended for refusing to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine, an ICU nurse went viral on TikTok.

The video, which can be seen below, was shared earlier this month by user @kimilupes and has now received over 700,000 views.

She sings along to a Sarah Cothran recording of Mika’s “Grace Kelly” while removing her personal protection equipment, following a pattern that has become a popular way for TikTok users to share stories, while captions disclose her story piece by piece.

The first caption reads, “Spent 4 years in undergraduate school studying health sciences,” as the woman lowers her mask to reveal another underneath.

The second caption reads, “Went to graduate school and completed a challenging two-year accelerated masters of science in nursing program.”

Another adds, “I became an ICU nurse and treated COVID + patients for 19 months.” “We utilized N95 masks and robes in 2020.” I looked after your grandma, sister, brother, son, and mother at that period.” “I’ve scarified holidays, weekends, time, sleep, and events with my family to be there for yours,” the captions continue as she removes her gear. After that, a caption discloses that she has been on leave since October 1. “I will be sacked on November 1, 2021 since I elected not to get the shot,” another caption explains.

“Despite all of this, my faith will continue,” the final caption adds. And I’ll keep fighting for my medical autonomy. Please know that I WILL return to doing what I love!” Despite the fact that the video had over 127,000 likes, some of the most popular comments were negative. One commenter remarked, “I don’t see how somebody could study health sciences for six years and still not grasp or embrace something so fundamental to the profession.”

“I am a PA in the ICU and I have already received my third immunization,” stated another commenter. I’ve chosen to safeguard my critically ill patients, as well as all of you! “Get vac’d!” says the narrator. “Dude, you literally have to be up to date with all of stuff,” another individual commented. This is a condensed version of the information.