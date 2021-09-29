In a viral video, a mother confronts the principal, saying, “You’re Taking Her Education Away Over Dress Code.”

In a viral video, a woman confronts the principle of her 12-year-old daughter’s school after her daughter was sent home for allegedly breaking the dress code.

The video has elicited a mixed response, with some applauding the mother’s actions and others believing her rage was unjustified. One of the mother’s accusations, according to a school representative, was “not accurate.”

Khalesei Holt, the mother, posted the video to her TikTok account on Friday, and it has already received over 10 million views. “Sent home for dress code at 12 years old!” reads the video’s text overlay. And the basis [sic]appointing lawyers! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

The event occurred at Ford Middle School in Tacoma, Washington, according to Holt. This website received confirmation from a school spokesman.

“I am done with it, therefore I am recording for my safety because I can’t do it,” Holt says at the beginning of the video. As she said this, the camera was pointing at the wall.

Someone — most likely the principal — responds by mentioning her attorney and informing Holt that she does not want the interaction recorded. Holt, on the other hand, indicates that she will continue to record the dialogue.

When Holt asks if her daughter will be let back in class, the administrator responds, “not right now.”

“So you’re going to take her schooling away over her clothing code?” Holt quips, frustrated.

The principal then walks out of the room, leaving Holt to wonder, “Who will send [my daughter]back to class?”

The daughter appears in the video at several moments and appears to be dressed in a tee and sweats. It’s unclear which policy the student broke in terms of clothing code.

Holt said in the video’s comments section that she brought a clothing for her daughter to change into, but the administration “wouldn’t allow her [daughter]in school.”

This claim, according to a Ford Middle School official, is “not accurate.” They explained that the student was offered a change of clothes, but either the student or her mother refused it – they aren’t sure which.

They also stated that Holt’s daughter was the one who had done so. This is a condensed version of the information.