In a viral video, a McDonald’s employee claims she prepared a 6,400-item order and says, ‘Ya Girl is TIRED.’

After stating in a now-famous video that she produced a 6,400-item order, one McDonald’s employee has gone viral.

Brittani Marie Curtis (@brittanicurtis23) shared the video on TikTok on Wednesday, writing, “no lie, ya chick is TIRED!” The 22-second video has received over 530,000 views and more than 90,000 comments.

The video’s text overlay said, “When a customer phones and says they need 1,600 mcchicken [sic], 1,600 mcdoubles, and 3,200 cookies in four hours.”

In the cooking section of the fast-food business, the footage shows innumerable piled boxes loaded with sandwiches.

This isn’t the first time a huge McDonald’s order has made news in recent months. A video depicting a McDonald’s employee attempting to find a driver willing to deliver a “mountain of food” went viral in September, according to the Washington Newsday.

The enormous order took 45 minutes to prepare, according to the footage.

Customers and drivers alike expressed their dissatisfaction with the fast-food business in the video’s comments, stating that delivery orders are regularly delayed.

Though no one knows why this happens, it is crucial to highlight that an increasing number of restaurant employees have stated feeling overwhelmed at work for a variety of reasons.

In August, employees at a Detroit McDonald’s organized a walkout over terrible working conditions.

Fast-food outlets around the country put signs claiming to be closed or understaffed after employees resigned during the spring. Employees at one Chipotle outlet cited “borderline sweatshop conditions” as a reason for leaving.

Furthermore, according to Axios, “increasingly aggressive guests” have prompted restaurant workers to resign.

Curtis explained in the comments section of the video that the customer—a local prison—places huge orders frequently.

“We do a lot of business with them,” Curtis said in response to a question about whether the client picked up the order. “They have a lot of credibility. But it’s almost never on such short notice.” She went on to say that they didn’t get started on the order until the consumer paid.

“How do you remember how many and not lose count?” a TikToker with the handle Little Kitty questioned.

Curtis responded, ” “We had two individuals up front keeping track of the numbers using a calculator. As we sent them, they numbered 20 at a time.” Many viewers, understandably, were curious. This is a condensed version of the information.