In a viral video, a man is seen arguing with Wendy’s employees.

Backlash has been directed at a TikTok video depicting a man arguing with two Wendy’s drive-thru personnel.

Nick (@bandzzworld89) uploaded the video to the app last week, and it has now gone viral with over 1.8 million views.

The text overlay on the video read, “Shoulda never given y’all Wendy’s staff no [sic]money.” “They were acting spanking new for fifteen bucks an hour.” Nick is already involved in an argument with the employees at the start of the video.

From behind the camera, someone added, “We recorded that entire incident.” “Nah, it’s alright,” Nick says as one of the employees rolls his eyes. Don’t be concerned about it.” The worker then says he “really can’t record” the interaction, but Nick responds, “I can record you.” Now, my man, listen…say whatever you want.” As the employee continues to dispute with Nick, a female coworker pulls him out of the way.

She asked Nick, as she picked up his drink carrier, if he wanted his food or not.

The woman advises Nick to put his phone away after he says “yes.” Nick, on the other hand, continues to record.

The two exchange glances until the woman ultimately walks away from the drive-thru window. The first employee walks back and shoves Nick’s drinks out of the drive-thru window just as Nick rolls up his car window.

In response to a reviewer who said Nick was merely attempting to obtain free food, Nick revealed that he was irritated since he waited over 30 minutes in line only to be told at the window that the restaurant only accepted cash.

In the video, he says, “Time is money.” “If you’re in business, you’re well aware that time is money. Wendy’s, you’re not going to waste my time simply because you’re a few inches taller than me.” Nick isn’t the first disgruntled TikToker to record their encounter with a drive-thru worker.

After her change was dropped in the drive-thru, a woman with the username Sikeitsme7 videotaped her interaction with a Starbucks barista.

With over 3.1 million views and over 150,000 likes, the video went viral.

"I'm not going to be recorded and be," the barista in the video remarked when she realized she was being recorded.