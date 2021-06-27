In a viral video, a man inserts a live snake through a wall to evict nesting rats.

In a viral video, rats crawl out of the walls after a guy feeds a snake into a hole in the wall for “natural pest management.”

@STFU anajai2 uploaded a 45-second snippet of the YouTube movie that was initially posted by user Daily Memeow on Twitter.

A man feeds a little snake into a carved hole in the wall, according to a Twitter video. To catch the rats, the man places a bucket beneath the opening in the wall. As the rats begin to emerge, the man assists them with a broom. While he tries to get the remainder of the rats out, he covers the bucket with a small box to keep each rat from escaping.

One by one, the rats emerge through the wall. Before the movie concludes, seven rats can be seen making their way out through the wall rather than the bucket.

The snake had already eaten, according to the video’s title, and it was just employed to force the rats out of the walls, not to catch and devour them.

The video, which was uploaded to YouTube on Saturday, has already received a few thousand views. However, it is gaining popularity on Twitter. With over 5,000 likes and 1,300 retweets, viewers had much to say about the odd pest control.

Multiple Twitter users commented that this trick wouldn’t work in New York City, where the rats are known to populate.

“If this was nyc rats would have been ate that snake up,” @ackeeandNafish replied to the video.

Others said that they would be moving or burning down the house if they had that many rats living inside of their walls.

“You had 6 rats and now a snake your wall? Nah I’d be on Zillow,” @isaisaachtx wrote.

One question was repeatedly asked on the tweeted video: “now how do you get the snake out of the wall?”

Twitter user @critical_verses offered this solution:

“Now you just need to put a mongoose in there to chase the snake out.”

