In a viral video, a maintenance crew drags a woman’s apartment decor: ‘Yuck.’

The hilarious moment two maintenance employees ridiculed a woman’s apartment decor was captured on her security camera.

“Turns out the maintenance guys at my flat have thoughts about my interior design,” Kat Hope Jones (@kathopejones) commented on TikTok on October 17 after posting a clip of the film. The post has received over 500,000 likes and 3.6 million views.

As the couple proceeds through the living room, one of the workers can be heard saying, “Everything’s pink, the refrigerator, the washing machine…all that s**t.” “She’s covered in pink s**t.” “Yuck,” says the second worker before they both walk to an off-camera room.

Indoor security cameras are useful in a variety of situations. They may be used to monitor children and pets in addition to giving an added degree of security.

Indoor cameras can be utilized as baby monitors and pet cameras, according to US News.

“You’ll need a camera that can record 24 hours a day, and it’ll have to be plugged in,” the outlet explained, “but as long as it includes two-way audio and can send alerts on sound or motion, it’ll operate as a dependable monitor.”

Indoor cameras can also be used to keep an eye on a babysitter, according to ADP.

Thanks to an inside camera, two parents observed their babysitter attempting to force-feed their child while they were at work last month. They drove home swiftly and reported the video to the cops, who arrested the babysitter and charged her with misdemeanor child abuse.

They posted a portion of the video on social media to urge other parents to keep a check on their babysitters as well.

Indoor cameras, according to ADP, can be utilized to help resolve insurance claims in the event of a break-in.

Jones’s interior camera, on the other hand, caught a hilarious moment that she and millions of people could enjoy.

“If they had done this to me, I would have laughed so hard,” Hannah P. said.

“I lost it when he yelled nasty,” Margaret Rough added.

Of course, the video did not amuse everyone. Some others were outraged by the workers’ viewpoints and made harsh comments about them on social media.

“They’re probably sleeping on the floor,” MindYourBusiness speculated.

"Meanwhile, he's the type who prefers lawn chairs to couches," Emily Von observed.