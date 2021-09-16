In a viral video, a Lyft driver throws a passenger onto a busy highway.

Lyft has suspended one of its drivers after video emerged of her kicking a passenger off a busy highway and screamed at him, “Fk you and fk your mother too.”

Passenger Aaron Swetland later told local television that the driver’s tone and attitude had suddenly changed, and he advised people to “be cautious of your surroundings.”

Swetland requests the driver to slow down in the video. The driver turns to remark, “I’m saying I’m going to go-,” before realizing she’s being recorded and grabbing Swetland’s phone.

Swetland agrees to get out of the car when the driver screams at him to do so if she unlocks the trunk, which contains his suitcase.

Swetland’s bag is thrown across the road by the driver, who then yells insults at him and leaves him stranded on the side of the road.

Swetland released the video on TikTok on Wednesday before sharing it on Twitter. It’s been viewed over 160,000 times since then.

He turns the camera to his face and says, “That just happened to me,” towards the end of the video, which may be viewed below and here.

Swetland then claimed that the driver told him she was keeping the windows open to comply with COVID-19 safety regulations. To protect themselves and others, Lyft suggests that drivers switch off recirculated air and keep windows down whenever possible.

Swetland was picked up from Nashville International Airport in Tennessee by Lyft.

Swetland told WTVF that he begged the driver to roll up her back windows because the pressure on his ears was bothering him while he was being driven back.

Swetland explained, “So I try to raise the window on the door and she has it shut out.”

“My first inkling that something wasn’t quite right was, ‘wait, you’ve taken authority away from me to be able to do that?’ That struck me as odd.”

"So I ask her if she wouldn't mind reducing her speed—perhaps that would be more enjoyable for her.