In a viral video, a JOANN Fabrics employee calls out a shoplifter over the intercom.

With over 356,000 likes on Facebook, the moment a JOANN Fabrics employee used the intercom system to call out a shoplifter in the store has gone viral.

Store employee @essiebiecos on TikTok used the intercom system to relay a unique message to the apparent habitual shoplifter remained in the store after closure with her manager’s approval.

“One of our frequent shoplifters thought they were slick by hiding in the bathrooms,” Essie captioned the video she shared on December 5, saying, “therefore my boss granted me permission to make a special announcement.”

Essie stepped up to the microphone and said, “The time is 9:23 p.m., and we are well past closing time at JOANN. You have the audacity to stay here, and we have closed the doors since you enjoy it so much. If we discover you, our manager will come to have a private talk with you, but you will not be leaving tonight except in a trash bag. Have a pleasant evening.” “I love you,” an off-camera speaker can be heard saying after slamming the phone down. “I’m hoping he’s still here,” Essie said to her colleague.

The video can be viewed in its entirety here.

As evidenced by a comment on the video, the store manager was on board with the novel way of catching the shoplifter. “As your boss, I wholeheartedly endorse this. I predict another one like this if it happens again tonight “she scribbled beneath the video

Essie was also joined by the manager in a follow-up video, who offered eager fans an update on what transpired after the video finished.

“We were unable to locate him. We went through the store like we were in receiving, looking for all the little nooks and crannies. We have no idea where he went, so as far as we know, he either left or is hiding in our ceiling panels “she stated

The video, which had over two million views at the time of posting, elicited a wide range of responses, with many praising the intercom method.

“I wish I could have made an announcement like this as someone who worked in customer service for ten years,” one user said.

The film is the most recent in a series of TikTok videos starring store personnel. This is a condensed version of the information.