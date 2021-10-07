In a viral video, a homeless person calls an anti-vaccine protester a “dumb F***.”

A video of a homeless man interacting with a woman protesting COVID-19 vaccines has gone viral.

Twitter user “Film The Police LA” captured the footage and shared it online, where it has now been seen over one million times.

A woman going down Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles is heard saying in the video: “Do you notice all of the homeless people? Are they COVID-dead on the street? No way. Why?” “Because I’m vaccinated, you idiot f**k,” a man can be heard shouting at the demonstrators off-camera. The camera then swings over to reveal a man pulling a shopping cart down the street as the respondent.

Saturday, 11:22 a.m. on Hollywood Boulevard:

Saturday, 11:22 a.m. on Hollywood Boulevard:

PROTESTER AGAINST VAXX: Do you notice all of the homeless people? Are they COVID-dead on the street? No way. Why? PERSON WHO IS HOMELESS AND WALKS BY: You stupid fuck, because I'm vaccinated. According to the person behind the Film The Police LA Twitter account, the LA street was rather calm that afternoon because there had been a police shot before the vaccine protesters arrived. According to data from the Los Angeles Police Department, a gunshot occurred on October 2 near Highland Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

After the homeless man’s response, the woman with the megaphone resumes her tirade, urging passers-by: “Is there anything that you’re not sure about? Get up! It’s all right, you’ve been sleeping, you’re terrified, and I’m scared as well.” On social media, the woman’s question about why the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t resulted in the remains of homeless people littering the streets was mocked.

“Do you notice all of these people who live in the open air and were able to receive free vaccinations? Are they all dead on the street as a result of an airborne infection that thrives in confined spaces? No way! Why is that?, “@wrenispinkl tweeted.

“I simply love how they utilize the fact that they aren’t knee deep in dead people to discredit COVID,” said fellow Twitter user Kate Currant.

Another tweeted that "in Los Angeles County, more homeless are vaccinated than Republicans," along with a link to the city's press release.