In a viral video, a high school teacher grabs a student’s hair and refuses to let go.

After video surfaced of him fighting with a pupil in the hallways of a Kentucky school, a teacher was pulled from the classroom.

According to a Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson, the teacher, William Bennett, a science teacher at Marion C. Moore High School in Louisville, has been placed on “non-instructional tasks” until the result of the investigation.

After being shared on social media earlier this week, a video of the altercation has gone viral. Bennett can be seen pinning the pupil to the floor while others try to move him away from the adolescent during the video.

Bennett appears to be struck in the head by the youngster while he is still on the ground. While other pupils and staff members attempt to separate the two, the teacher snatches the boy’s hair and pulls it for 30 seconds.

During the scuffle, the teacher appeared to launch a knee toward the Black student’s face.

Jamir Strane, 16, revealed to WDRB that he started the fight with the teacher after he chastised him for wearing a bandana-style neck gaiter to cover his face to shield himself from COVID-19.

Before the physical conflict between the two, Strane is said to have struck the teacher.

Strane explains, “He said, ‘You’re just going to be another Black boy shot.” “I’m going to write it in English,” she says. In my mind, you’re just going to end up in the streets dead like all my friends,” he continued.

In fact, the adolescent was injured in a drive-by shooting in 2020, and he claims to have lost a number of friends as a result of gun violence.

“I could understand where being told you’re just another youngster who’s going to be shot dead could trigger his PTSD,” his mother, Erica Strane, told WBRB.

“As I previously stated, my son is not a saint. He is not without blemishes. But, once again, I can see how the PTSD was triggered.”

Even if the teacher was irritated by the 16-year-old, the student believes the teacher should not have acted in the way he did.

“I see it as a form of retaliation, because you had no motive to keep yanking my hair,” Strane explained. “Even if you’re a student. This is a condensed version of the information.