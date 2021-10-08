In a viral video, a Georgia trooper seems to stomp on a man, causing outrage.

A video has gone viral showing a Georgia state trooper allegedly stomping on a man who was lying on the ground.

On Sunday, ATL Uncensored shared the video to their Twitter and Instagram accounts, and it quickly went viral. It shows a trooper kicking a man twice on the ground before dragging him into the sidewalk, handcuffing him and turning him face down.

According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), the incident began as a traffic stop on Sunday after a trooper noticed Jamarco Lucas driving without a seatbelt.

Lucas led police on a chase before exiting his vehicle and fleeing, according to the GSP.

During the foot pursuit, a trooper noticed a gun slip out of Lucas’ waistband, according to the GSP. According to the GSP, the trooper used his stun pistol twice, striking Lucas once before arresting him with his foot.

According to WXIA-TV, the GSP claimed in a statement that the trooper “did not witness where the handgun dropped.” “The driver collapsed to the ground and did not show his hands. The motorist refused to show his right hand after being given repeated directions. The trooper had no idea if the motorist was still carrying a weapon.” The trooper eventually discovered the gun on the sidewalk, according to GSP, and his use of force during the incident will be investigated.

A bystander’s footage caused campaigners to claim that the use of force was excessive. “You’ve already had someone on the ground,” Atlanta activist Scotty Smart told WSB. “You don’t have to stomp on them.” After a chase, a Georgia State Patrol Trooper repeatedly STOMPED on a suspect. The actions of this officer are UNACCEPTABLE! Rather than de-escalate the situation, he opted to hurt a man who was already on the ground. For this heinous exhibition of brutality, the police must be held accountable! pic.twitter.com/m2nHHXi37K Attorney Crump (@AttorneyCrump) — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) 7th of October, 2021 Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other Black persons killed by police, was also drawn to it.

