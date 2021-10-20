In a viral video, a driver rolls coal into a Whataburger, filling it with fumes.

A viral video of a vehicle “rolling coal” into a Texas Whataburger, which has been viewed over 1 million times, has caused concern.

Rolling coal is not a new technique, but it has come under scrutiny in Texas following a recent incident in which four cyclists were hospitalized. Diesel truck drivers modify their vehicles to increase the amount of gasoline that enters the engine, which increases the amount of exhaust smoke that escapes the vehicle.

The viral video was shot inside a Whataburger in Texas and shows a large cloud of black smoke entering the restaurant from the front door while guests were eating. It’s been viewed over 1 million times in the week since it was posted, with many people criticizing the act in the comments.

Despite the environmental damage, some coal rollers are part of a large subculture dedicated to the act, including internet pages and groups.

According to a federal investigation released in 2020, over half a million diesel pickup truck operators have been unlawfully altering emissions for the past decade, resulting in excess emissions equivalent to 9 million additional trucks on the road.

Rolling coal emits nitrogen dioxide, a pollutant associated to heart and lung disease, as well as industrial soot, which is frequently linked to respiratory illnesses.

When it comes to how the law applies to the activity, the picture is a little hazy. The federal Clean Air Act (CAA), which applies to all states, prohibits rolling coal. Manufacturing, selling, or installing a part for a motor vehicle that bypasses, defeats, or renders inoperative any emission control device is a violation of the [CAA], according to the EPA’s website. “Tampering with an emission control device on a motor vehicle by removing it or rendering it inoperable before to or after the sale or delivery to the buyer is prohibited under the CAA.” “The short answer is this,” Liz Purchia, the press secretary for the US Environmental Protection Agency at the time, told Talking Points Memo in 2014. This is a condensed version of the information.