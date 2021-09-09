In a viral video, a dog gets high by accident after eating mushrooms.

Thanks to the internet, you may have witnessed animals flushing toilets and primates stealing phones, but now we have a dog who is falsely high on mushrooms.

On the drive home from the clinic in New Hampshire, Shannon uploaded a video of her pet Labrador, Miley, acting a little spaced out. Miley is seen gazing out the window with her head out the window and the wind blowing through her hair.

“My dog just ate a wild mushroom and we just spent $140 for the vet to tell us she’s high,” Shannon wrote alongside the video, adding, “she’s never been more relaxed.”

The video, which was only posted two days ago, has already gained more than 9.8 million views, with the majority of viewers finding the entire ordeal entertaining.

“The chick knows how to party,” one TikTok user remarked.

“She’s on a spiritual journey,” someone else said.

Others, on the other hand, cared more about the video. “Thank God that wasn’t harmful,” one viewer said.

“We were in my family’s cottage in New Hampshire, and they grow there when we had a lot of rain as we did this year,” Shannon informed this website. “In the morning, she peed the bed, which she hadn’t done in eight years. We also saw that her back legs weren’t working properly and that she was walking oddly; she was also extremely sedentary, refusing food and rewards and refusing to get up to do anything, including her favorite boat ride.”

Shannon explained, “She [the veterinarian]said her symptoms were consistent with eating wild mushrooms and that because her vitals were good, we could either let her remain over night to ride it out or just bring her home with us and wait for a UTI in case it harmed her kidneys.”

"Because it being a Sunday, it took nearly an hour to drive to the nearest emergency vet that was open. But by the time we got back to the house, she was back to her old self. That night, she slept a lot more than usual.