In a viral video, a bus driver is accused of injuring students by slamming the brakes.

After film of him swearing at pupils on the bus and slamming on the brakes was released on TikTok, a school bus driver in Pennsylvania became viral.

User @unanimousaccount3 produced a series of videos showing several perspectives on the altercation, which have been seen over 1.9 million times and have sparked outrage online.

One of the films’ subtitles read, “Kids get concussions, nose bleeds, sore necks and backs, and headaches.”

Students were seen standing up on the bus and giggling as the driver yelled at them to sit in one of the recordings. A student could be heard in the background advising the driver to calm down.

While the cause of the altercation at Greater Latrobe High School is unknown, the bus driver appears to yell at a specific student in the videos.

The driver exclaimed, “I don’t care who else you have, I’m not putting up with it.” “You’re living in a dangerous world, girl. It doesn’t matter to me who it was.” The student then yelled back that they didn’t do anything before the driver told her she needed to “report out” the responsible student, but it’s unclear what he meant.

As the students continued to argue with the driver, he responded that he was “old enough to swear” and would not open the bus door to let them off.

“You slammed on the brakes, shattered all our necks, and gave us a bloody nose,” one student told the driver.

“I don’t give a damn what I did!” shouted the driver back.

Some students implored the driver to calm down, but he yelled back that the students “started it,” therefore he wouldn’t.

In another video, an adult wearing a lanyard, likely a member of staff or an administration, stood at the front of the bus to supervise the situation, while the driver described the pupils as “the worst kids” he had ever picked up.

“Do you want to be respected? You’re going to have to work for it!” As he peered back at the students in the rearview mirror, the driver yelled at them.

The adult in the video then requested that the pupils sit down, but several students stated that they did not feel comfortable on the bus with the driver. This is a condensed version of the information.