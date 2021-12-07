In a viral post, a Redditor claims that the bride asked guests to help pay for the wedding.

In a now-viral post, a Redditor claimed that their acquaintance, a bride-to-be, had asked some of her wedding guests to help cover wedding expenses.

“One of my friends, Katie [false name], is getting married soon, and while hanging out she said that she will be sending us her Venmo so that we may ‘pitch in’ towards the wedding,” the Redditor wrote on Monday under the moniker u/confuseddesiman on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” section.

Katie and her fiancé, according to the Redditor, can’t finance their wedding and are “requesting people to pay in.”

“I come from a culture where parents normally pay for their children’s weddings, or the soon-to-be-weds do it themselves or borrow money [which they repay],” the Redditor explained.

The Redditor explained in the comments section that they are from India and currently reside in the United States.

They were perplexed and asked Katie if they could get their money back, but another friend, Maya, stated that in the United States, it’s “common to pitch in for your friends’ wedding.”

Still, the Redditor was perplexed, and they were irritated that they were expected to contribute to the wedding costs. When they asked Katie why guests had to pay to the wedding fund, she became enraged and “called [the Redditor]an a** for embarrassing her in front of everyone.” Katie’s fiancé called the Redditor later that day to cancel their wedding invitation.

According to The Knot, the average wedding in the United States cost $28,000 in 2019 and $19,000 in 2020.

While the bride’s family is usually expected to fund the majority of the wedding expenses, experts say it’s becoming more common for both families to contribute.

Bryan Rafanelli, founder and chief creative officer of Rafanelli Events, told Harper’s Bazaar, “There is no single answer to who is paying for a couple’s wedding in this day and age.”

"Be willing to work together. While the bride's parents may expect to foot the expense, they may be relieved to be able to split the burden with contributions from the groom's side," Steve Moore, Sinclair's co-founder and creative director, contributed his two cents.