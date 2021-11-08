In a viral post, a man is praised for refusing to place his brother for adoption after his parents died.

In the midst of a terrible family crisis, a man turned to Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” topic for assistance. Following their parents’ recent death in a vehicle accident, the self-identified 28-year-old boy known only as u/hgdetinbv seeks to adopt his 14-year-old sibling. However, the Redditor’s pregnant wife objected to the proposal, opting to have the teenager placed for adoption instead. Since it was shared one day ago, a post outlining the issue has gone viral, garnering approximately 23,000 upvotes and over 3,600 comments at the time of writing.

For older children and teenagers, the adoption process is famously challenging. While the Redditor doesn’t say whether his brother would be placed for private adoption or placed in state custody, neither situation is acceptable, especially during such a difficult time.

“The adoption process for teenagers may be quite tough, and few, if any, adoption agencies are qualified to handle this procedure in an optimal way,” said American Adoptions, an adoption agency. “Teenage adoption, particularly in a private domestic adoption, is uncommon.” With that in mind, u/hgdetinbv mentioned in his post that he wished to take in his younger brother after their parents died. He wrote, “My brother…has no one to turn to except me.” “We don’t have any living relatives.” However, his two-year-old wife, who is also expecting their child, objected to the proposal. “I chose to take in my brother till he is an adult,” he continued, “but my wife believes it is not our job to care for my brother.”

“Since she’s pregnant, she wants [him]to focus solely on [their]child,” he continued.

“I told her that my brother had nowhere else to go,” he said, “and that he’ll be remaining with us at least until he’s an adult.” His wife is apparently furious about the decision, and he claims she would not speak to him unless he agrees to adopt his brother.

The post prompted a heated debate, with many people coming to the Redditor’s defense. Many others questioned how his wife would react if her children were ever put in a similar scenario. “Ask her how she’d feel.” This is a condensed version of the information.