In a violent road rage incident, a suspect throws an axe.

The moment a road rage confrontation turned violent was caught on tape by a dashboard camera. Before driving away, the footage shows a man cutting off another car and flinging an axe at a driver’s windshield.

Both drivers were attempting to merge onto a roadway off Interstate 5 in Washington State when the accident occurred. As both vehicles headed northbound, the driver of the Jeep began honking incessantly.

The driver of the Jeep blocked off the victim’s vehicle before jumping out of his car and hurling an axe, according to video obtained by Q13 Fox. He then drove off after hitting the median.

Through monitoring, authorities were able to identify the culprit, 47, and he has since been apprehended. His identity, however, has remained a secret.

The defendant was arrested for various offences three days after the event, including another road rage incident in a neighboring county.

Felony hate crime, felony evading, and theft are among the allegations leveled against the individual. He also has a felony warrant out of King County, Washington, for first-degree robbery.

The Sheriff’s Office of King County has been contacted for comment.

According to the Washington State Patrol, road rage incidents have been steadily increasing since the pandemic began. On the same Interstate 5, a driving rage episode resulted in a shooting just last month.

WSP Trooper Rocky Oliphant told King-5 News, “It appears we have more aggressive driving, more road rage incidents, and more flaunting of weapons.”

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), approximately 80% of drivers in the United States engaged in at least one aggressive driving conduct in the previous year. According to the research, “nearly two-thirds of U.S. drivers say aggressive driving is a bigger problem today than it was three years ago.”

Following a road rage incident in Florida, a man threatened to murder a large number of people. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the defendant, 28, is charged with felony violence, threatening to commit a mass murder, and DUI causing property damage.

In another recent incident in Houston, Texas, a 9-year-old boy was shot in the chest by mistake. According to officials, the boy’s father pulled out his revolver because he thought he was being followed by another vehicle.

