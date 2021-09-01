In a video with 2.1 million views, TikToker shows off outfits to get out of jury duty.

Jury service is sometimes viewed as an uncomfortable chore requiring the involvement of millions of Americans. One TikToker made a video of herself trying on several costumes that might disqualify her from jury duty, which has since received over 2 million views. She was released home when a subsequent video confirmed that it worked.

“Hey, besties, I’m going to jury service in the morning. @miagravess wrote, “Just found out I literally have to show up.” “I’ve put it off twice already, and I’m not ready to go.”

Her goal was to put together an outfit that would allow her to return home.

The concept of Option 1 was regarded as a “threat to society.”

The phrases “I love shoes, liquor, and boys with tattoos” were emblazoned across the front of an oversized shirt. She wore it with biker shorts and pink Crocs, which she accented with Jibbitz and a claw clip in the same color.

@miagravess said, “I think that just screams that I have awful judgment and shouldn’t be a juror.”

The second outfit’s purpose was to serve as a “walking diversion.” Denim shorts and cowboy boots were worn with a low-cut red shirt. If she chose that dress, she stated she would assume a southern accent and played with the notion of wearing a blue cowboy hat.

“I think this screams, ‘She shouldn’t make any decisions for America at all, even though she represents it well,’” @miagravess joked.

Elle Woods came up with the third option in order to scare people. Her outfit consisted of a jacket, black slacks, and a white top.

The third choice, which included a fraternity top, pants, and slippers, was described as unkempt.

She explained, “The goal is that I don’t appear like I want to be here.”

She laughed at the end of the video and asked for opinions on which clothes she should wear for jury duty.

Other TikTok users chimed in with their thoughts on the clothes.

“I’m a paralegal, and I’d CACKLE if you went in during jury selection…

One commenter said, “So amazing job on the outfits.”

Another commenter suggested @miagravess switch out her claw clip for a chip clip.

Another viewer said, “The way you sat and thought all this out and explained had me screaminggggg.”

She went on to clarify in a later. This is a condensed version of the information.