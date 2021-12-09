In a video that has been viewed over one million times, a woman suspects her neighbor of “eating” her missing pet cat.

After making the strange—and alarming—claim that her neighbor ate her pet cat, a woman prompted an outpouring of emotion.

A “strange” video purporting to show the neighbor conversing with the cat has gone popular on TikTok, garnering over 1.7 million views, 254,000 likes, and 5,000 comments as of this writing.

The slaughter of cats and dogs for human consumption became outlawed in the United States in 2018. Despite its rarity, the practice was nonetheless permitted in 44 states at the time.

The Dog and Cat Meat Trade Prohibition Act of 2018 carries a punishment of up to $5,000 for anyone who break it.

TikToker Jessica, also known as @jesslynn8880 on the app, describes her issue with an on-screen caption in her now-viral video: “When you’re positive your neighbor ate your cat,” she wrote.

The tape then depicts the accused neighbor’s encounter with the cat, which was captured by a doorbell security camera.

While another person stands close, the woman is seen stooping and petting the TikToker’s cat. She appears to be saying something about “[bringing]the kitty inside for safety,” albeit the beginning is muffled. “Otherwise, I’m going to steal your kitty because it’s a tasty morsel,” the woman jokes. “I’m joking. Never in a million years would I steal a pet. But what if I wanted to steal one? This is the first item on my to-do list.” The woman asks the cat, “Do you want to come home with me forever?” She continues by describing him as “very beautiful” and “gentle.” A fresh caption displays on the screen in the meanwhile. The TikToker wrote, “He went missing the next day.”

The video has created a heated discussion in the comments area, with people debating not only the incident, but also the habit of releasing domestic cats outside in general.

“WHY WOULD YOU LET HIM OUT THE NEXT DAY AFTER THIS?” @need a canvas enquired in a popular comment.

@yerkygoblin wrote, “100% and completely on you.” “Did you see this and let the cat out?” Jessica, on the other hand, said she “didn’t view [the]video until AFTER he went missing the next day” in a response. Others defended Jessica, claiming that “she did not deserve to have her cat stolen,” even if they disagreed with her decision to allow him outside.

“Am I the only one who thinks she’s just a nice lady and nothing more?” This is a condensed version of the information.